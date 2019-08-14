|
Philip Duane Craw, 71, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born on February 14, 1948, in Syracuse, NY, Phil was the son of the late Alan Craw and Elizabeth Craw.
Prior to his retirement in 2013, Phil spent 26 years working for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick as a Research Biologist. Notably, Phil's research activities allowed him to be cited as a co-author of 5 published research works.
An avid golfer, Phil will also be remembered for his quiet nature, dry sense of humor and for being a true and loyal friend and brother.
Surviving are Phil's sister, Christine Shaner (Peter), his brother Douglas Craw (Vicki), his nephew Brian Shaner (Jennifer and children Jack and Emily), and niece Rebecca Holmes (Randall and children Ava and Oliver).
A Celebration of Life will be held in Phil's honor beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the John R. Webb VFW Post 3285, 5901 Old National Pike in Frederick. Friends and colleagues are encouraged to attend to honor Phil's life and memory.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019