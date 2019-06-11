Home

Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
12477 Wolfsville Road
Myersville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
12477 Wolfsville Road
Myersville, MD
View Map
Philip W. Koons Obituary
Mr. Philip Wesley Koons, 54, of Myersville died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick. He was the husband of Susan Koons, his wife of 27 years. Born April 11, 1965 in Prince George's County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Eugene and Donna Koons.

He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Wolfsville, Maryland. He loved to serve the Lord and was devoted to his family. He was a dearly loved husband and father. He graduated from Northern High School in Owings, Maryland, as well as University of Maryland with a Bachelor's Degree, and most recently worked at the United States Postal Service, Adamstown, Maryland.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Mark Koons and fiancee, Sarah, and Joshua Koons. Also, he is survived by one brother, Kevin Koons and wife Kari.

Family and friends can gather at the Salem United Methodist Church, 12477 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, MD 21773, on Thursday June 13, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Robert Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Philip Koons to Salem UM Church at the above address.

Arrangements by the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home; please visit Mr. Koons' online memorial by going to www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 11 to June 12, 2019
