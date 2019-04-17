Phillip Merlin Harrison, 81, of Frederick, MD, passed away on March 5, 2019, at Waldrop Residences Assisted Living in Cartersville, GA, after a long illness.



Phillip was born on November 29, 1937, in Gallipolis, OH to Lowell and Anna (Beddow) Harrison. He attended Gallia Academy High School, graduating in 1955, and began his 30-year career with AT&T. Phillip served in the U. S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, in Ft. Bragg, NC, from 1962-64. Following honorable discharge, he continued his employment at AT&T, retiring in 1991; he loved his job and was a proud member of the Communications Workers of America Union.



Phillip lived most of his life in Walkersville, MD, where he provided for and raised his family. He liked being outside--working in the yard/garden and playing tennis with whomever he could find for a game. He was an avid bowler and a fan of NASCAR from its earliest days. A self-taught guitar player, he liked nothing better than to have a few beers and play Willy Nelson and other classic country tunes. He was also a master of rigging up broken things, sometimes by inventive methods, to get more life out of something that most people would have tossed.



Phillip is survived by his three children, Steven, and wife Jamie, Harrison (Waverly, AL), Robin Sokol (Manitou Spgs, CO), and Lisa Harbin (Faber, VA); five grandchildren, Nicholas and Hannah Harbin, Harrison and Rebekah Sokol, and Finch Harrison; former wife, Andria Harrison; two sisters, Sharon Cassidy and Debbie Sayre, one brother, Larry Harrison, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and three brothers.



A special thank you to the people of Waldrop Residences for their care and support during Phillip's final days. No public service is planned; the family will hold a private celebration of Phillip's life in his hometown in Ohio where he will be laid to rest. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019