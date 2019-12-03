|
|
Phyllis Crance, 92, loving and faithful wife of Merrell Crance, Jr., for 54 years passed on Monday, Dec. 2nd, while in the care of Frederick County Hospice at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy.
The legacy she leaves behind are her son, Michael Crance, wife Tana and daughter, Lucinda Merchant, husband Allen; four grandchildren, Kimberly Colby, Matthew Crance, Lindsey Goggins and Tyler Merchant; nine great grandchildren, Lydia Colby, Calvin Colby, John Colby, Luke Goggins, Emma Goggins, Samatha Crance, Michael Colby, Isabelle Crance and Shephard Goggins. Extended family members include: sister-in-law, Priscilla Matheny and her family; sister-in-laws, Lula Ann Hale, Judy Crance, Francis Crance and Sandy Hensley and brother-in-laws, Wayne Hale, Gerald Crance and Gordon Hensley and their families.
She was preceded in death by infant son, Wallace, brother, Wallace Matheny and husband, Merrell Crance, Jr.
Phyllis was the President of Frederick Newcomers Club 1967 and President of United Daughters of the Confederacy, Frederick Chapter. Many locals may remember Phyllis as that Colonial Jewelry employee that helped them purchase that special gift. She loved to play bridge and be with her family. We all have special memories of her and will hold them close until reunited with her and the Lord.
A memorial service will be held in early spring at the Church of the Brethren, Frederick, MD. Phyllis's remains will be placed with her husband, Merrell, in Arlington Cemetery. Personal remembrances of her may be made in her name to Frederick County Hospice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019