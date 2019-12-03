Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Crance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ann Matheny Crance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Ann Matheny Crance Obituary
Phyllis Crance, 92, loving and faithful wife of Merrell Crance, Jr., for 54 years passed on Monday, Dec. 2nd, while in the care of Frederick County Hospice at the Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy.

The legacy she leaves behind are her son, Michael Crance, wife Tana and daughter, Lucinda Merchant, husband Allen; four grandchildren, Kimberly Colby, Matthew Crance, Lindsey Goggins and Tyler Merchant; nine great grandchildren, Lydia Colby, Calvin Colby, John Colby, Luke Goggins, Emma Goggins, Samatha Crance, Michael Colby, Isabelle Crance and Shephard Goggins. Extended family members include: sister-in-law, Priscilla Matheny and her family; sister-in-laws, Lula Ann Hale, Judy Crance, Francis Crance and Sandy Hensley and brother-in-laws, Wayne Hale, Gerald Crance and Gordon Hensley and their families.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Wallace, brother, Wallace Matheny and husband, Merrell Crance, Jr.

Phyllis was the President of Frederick Newcomers Club 1967 and President of United Daughters of the Confederacy, Frederick Chapter. Many locals may remember Phyllis as that Colonial Jewelry employee that helped them purchase that special gift. She loved to play bridge and be with her family. We all have special memories of her and will hold them close until reunited with her and the Lord.

A memorial service will be held in early spring at the Church of the Brethren, Frederick, MD. Phyllis's remains will be placed with her husband, Merrell, in Arlington Cemetery. Personal remembrances of her may be made in her name to Frederick County Hospice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -