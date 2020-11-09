1/1
Phyllis Hackett
1943 - 2020
Phyllis Ann Hackett, 77, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dr. Joseph Hackett, who preceded her in death on February 2, 2007. Born on April 17, 1943, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of Karl Boice and Mary Elizabeth (Trohaugh) Boice.

Mrs. Hackett was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Walkersville and was a resident of Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was a former nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her daughters: Amy Catherine Morris and husband Brett, Elizabeth Ann Hackett, and Susan Michele Hackett; son, Ronald Andrew Hackett; 6 grandchildren: Wyatt Morris, Jared Morris, Callie Morris, Laurel Morris, Logan Morris and Lilly Morris, as well as a brother, William Boice, and his wife Gail.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 am, at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD. Monsignor Richard Murphy will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
