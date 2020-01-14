|
|
Phyllis Elaine Liddell, 85, of Libertytown, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House following a brief battle with gastric cancer. Born October 18, 1934 in Peoria, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Jarl Fugle and Amelia Elsner Fugle. She was predeceased by one son, Guy R. Liddell, and former husbands Adrian Chenault, Jack McClain, and Brendan Liddell.
Before retirement, Phyllis worked as an affirmative action administrator for universities in Washington, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Oklahoma. She earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1976, breaking ground as one of only two female graduates from the law school that year. She enjoyed gardening, the study of world religions, camping, and travel. She was a lifelong learner, and never ceased encouraging others to do the same. She was an advocate for civil rights, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King, and fought avidly for woman's rights her entire life. Phyllis had a special love for dogs since childhood, and believed them to be deep, heartfelt companions in life. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick.
Surviving are three children: Bruce J. Liddell of Phelps, Wisconsin, Rose Liddell Kraft of Libertytown, and Eric B. Liddell and wife Erin of San Diego, California. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations which Phyllis actively supported: Autism Speaks, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Sierra Club, Arbor Society, National Wildlife Foundation, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
The family invites you to leave a message or memory of our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020