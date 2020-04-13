Home

Phyllis McConnell


1926 - 2020
Phyllis McConnell Obituary
Phyllis S. McConnell, 93 of Frederick, died April 11, 2020. Born June 7, 1926 in Sayre, PA she was the daughter of the late Anna Marie and Otto Gauss. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Gerald (Jerry) McConnell.

Phyllis was a school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools for 28 years, retiring in 2003. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Lancaster, going out to dinner, and playing Bingo.

In addition to her husband, Phyllis is survived by her Grandsons Randy Rumpf and wife Stacy Wenschhof Rumpf of Frederick, Danny Rumpf and wife Kelly Rumpf of Boonsboro; and great-randchildren, Lilly, Allison, and Connor Rumpf. She was predeceased by several siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessings in a Backpack, online via www.biabfrederickmd.org or mailed to Blessings in a Backpack, PO Box 3508, Frederick, MD 21705-3508.

Interment will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
