Pierce (Sonny) Charles Stine Jr., 69, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Julie P. Stine, having spent more than 32 years together.



Born on January 10, 1950, in Frederick, MD he was the son of the late Pierce and Anna Stine. He later moved to Hagerstown, MD with his family. Pierce served with Frederick Police Department for 25 years, retiring as Deputy Chief of Police at the rank of Captain. He graduated from the FBI academy in 1992 in Quantico, VA and served with the Army Reserves 698th Supply Company based in Frederick from 1967-73. He was a lifetime member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks in Frederick. He enjoyed antiquing with his wife Julie, He was a car enthusiast and loved going to car shows, tinkering with and buying and selling vehicles. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dakota Stine; step-daughter, Jessica Bolf; granddaughter, Cheyenne Bolf; sister, Betty Kefauver from Ocala, FL; several nieces, nephews and many close friends. He will also be missed by his K9 companion "Benjamin".



The family will receive friends from 11-1pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A Celebration of his life will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. The Reverend Tim May will officiate. Interment will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD, 21701 or at http://fchs.org/



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 25 to June 27, 2019