Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethesda United Metodist Church
11901 Bethesda Church Road
Damascus, MD
View Map
Polly Stanford-Shipley


1940 - 2020
Polly Stanford-Shipley Obituary
Polly Irene Shipley of Damascus, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning February 7, 2020. She was born March 16, 1940, in LaPlata, Maryland to Claude and Mary Hayes. Surviving are her husband Carroll Shipley of Damascus, two sons Charles and Clifton Stanford; two grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Bethesda United Metodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maaryland. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it is Mrs. Shipley's request that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Remember
