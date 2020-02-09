|
Polly Irene Shipley of Damascus, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Friday morning February 7, 2020. She was born March 16, 1940, in LaPlata, Maryland to Claude and Mary Hayes. Surviving are her husband Carroll Shipley of Damascus, two sons Charles and Clifton Stanford; two grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Bethesda United Metodist Church, 11901 Bethesda Church Road, Damascus, Maaryland. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it is Mrs. Shipley's request that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020