Ponzie Marselas
1947 - 2020
Ponzie June Marselas, 73, Middletown, died Monday October 5, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore.

She was born in Middletown on May 2, 1947 she was a daughter of the late Guy F. and Mary Butts. She was employed as a CNA in several nursing homes and was a member of Centennial United Methodist Church, Frederick.

She is survived by one daughter Linda Puffenbarger , husband Jason of Middletown and Dave Marselas of Hagerstown, one grandson Nick Marselas of Hagerstown and siblings Buddy Butts and wife Lucy of Hagerstown, Juanita Beachley of Frederick and Virgie May Hardwicke of Florida.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 PM on Saturday October 10 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Frederick, MD 21701

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
