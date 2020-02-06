|
|
Preston "Wayne" Brown, age 80, of Roxbury, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Saturday, May 6, 1939 in Frederick, MD, the son of the late Preston Livingston and Vida O. (Watkins) Brown.
Preston graduated from Mt. Airy High School in Mt. Airy, MD. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. He worked several skilled trades before retiring from working as a craftsman repairing and refinishing furniture.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Debra (Sanders) Brown of Roxbury; daughter, Debra Bond and her husband, Gary of Hanover; step-children, Jessica Alleman and her husband, Gary of Newburg, Robert Kuhn and his wife, Angel of Gettysburg and Brian Kuhn and his wife, Kim of Gettysburg; two siblings; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael W. Brown.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Private Memorial Services were held at the family's discretion on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 AM at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in Preston's memory to For The Love Of A Veteran, Inc., PO Box 1238, Hanover, PA 17331. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2020