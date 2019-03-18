Mr. R. Carl Benna, 71, of Frederick, MD passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 31, 1947 in Cumberland, Maryland to the late Alfred H. and Fay D. Benna, he was the beloved husband of Brenda Benna for 49 years.



Carl was the owner and president of North American Housing Corp for 36 years. Most recently, he was the president of Tillman Properties Inc. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Farmers and Mechanics Bank for 7 years and also served as Chairman of the Board during the bank's acquisition by Mercantile Bankshares Corp. He then was a director of Mercantile's board until its acquisition by PNC Bank. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Frederick Memorial Hospital and a board member of the Frederick County Students Construction Trades Foundation. He was also a past member of the Frederick County Ethics Commission. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1965, attended the University of Maryland and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree.



In addition to his wife he is survived by his children L. Burgess Pilch and husband Michael, and C. Bradley Benna and wife Tosha, Grandchildren; C. Grace Pilch, J. Isaac Pilch, J. Tillman Benna, C. Madigan Benna, and Ada Benna.



Family will receive friends between 6 and 8 PM on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.



Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.keeneybasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019