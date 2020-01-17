|
R. Doreen Neff, 76, of Thurmont, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home.
Born on April 25, 1943, in Thurmont, she was the daughter of the late Sherman Franklin and Evelyn Elizabeth (Weddle) Hewitt.
She graduated from Thurmont High School. Doreen was secretary to the superintendents for the Frederick County Board of Education.
She is a member of the South End Baptist Church in Frederick where she enjoyed attending Sunday school. Doreen supported many animal shelters and rescues. She and her husband spent time at the farm, enjoying cookouts and, as a family, attended annual oyster feeds. They loved to spend time traveling together, especially to Daytona, Florida.
Doreen is survived by her sisters, Margaret Reed and Helen Gelwicks both of Thurmont; her brother, Larry Hewitt and wife, Michelle, of Chambersburg, PA. She will be missed by her special niece, Julie Portner and husband, Danny, of Thurmont; stepsons, Tyler Neff of Middletown and Randy Neff and wife, Laurel, of Virginia; one niece and one nephew; great-nieces and nephew, Dana Dawson, Shari Vansant and DJ Portner; three great-great-nephews and two great-great-nieces; and step granddaughter, Tasha Thomas and husband, Norman, and their family of Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Neff.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street in Thurmont.
A celebration of Doreen's life journey will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont, MD. Pastor John Ely will officiate.
Final resting place ceremonies will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Olivet Cemetery in Moorefield, West Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, near and dear to Doreen's heart because her great-niece volunteered, at defhr.org/donate or to the Thurmont Community Ambulance Service, Inc.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020