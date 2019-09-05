|
R. Douglas Hemp III, "Doug," 69, passed on August 5, 2019. Born October 3, 1949 in Frederick, MD, he was a lifelong resident of Jefferson and was an owner of Hemp's Meat Inc.
Doug graduated from Brunswick High School in 1968. He went on to serve in the USAF and the WV National Air Guard as an Aircraft Mechanic. Doug started his in career in the family business hauling livestock throughout the tristate area after school and on the weekends. Later he processed and sold meat at the Jefferson Store. He valued all of his customers and was a friend and mentor to many of his employees over the years.
Doug was well known for his meticulous restoration of Mustangs and Corvettes. He was most proud of his 69' Mach I Mustang, for which he won many awards. He was a New York Yankee's fan since childhood. He enjoyed tailgating and attending Washington Redskins Games with his friends.
Doug is survived by; his wife Sheree L. (Smith) Hemp, his daughter Laura L. Hemp, and best friend Maurice F. Hoffmaster, Jr., and wife Laurie. Also surviving is his mother Jennie V. Hemp, and siblings; Nancy Shankle and Randall Hemp, and survived by many extended family members, including his cousins and business partners William "Billy" Hemp and Gary Hemp.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Jessica L. Hemp. He was the son of the late Robert Douglas Hemp, Jr.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 2pm - 5pm. Interment will take place at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Hoffmaster family for their kindness. Thanks also to the staff at Citizens Nursing Home and Frederick Memorial Hospital
Memorial donations can be made in Doug's name to Frederick County Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019