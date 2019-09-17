|
Mrs. Ruth Eloise Grove, 91, of Frederick, died Monday,September 16, 2019, at the Record Street Home, she was the wife of the late Kenneth Eugene Grove.
Born April 1, 1928 in Jefferson, she is the daughter of the late R. Leroy and Ruth Poffinberger.
She is survived by her siblings, Joyce Hale, Jean Gilbert (Jim), Alice Fisher and Barry Poffinberger (Jo Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm on, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, September, 19, 2019 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church Street, Frederick with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Rev. Douglas Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at the above address or to the Record Street Home, 115 Record Street, Frederick, MD 21701.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019