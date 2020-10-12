Rabecca Elizabeth Gonzalez , 27 Jan 7, 1993 - Oct 4, 2020



"If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing."



Rabecca Elizabeth Gonzalez, 27, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2020. Rabecca was born on January 7, 1993 in San Diego, CA.



From the start, with her big smile, she embodied love- always loving, hugging and wanting to be close to those around her. Growing up, she loved to be surrounded by her siblings, cousins and other family. She loved being wild and free with others around her, listening to music and being fearless in life. She was passionate in family and keeping people in high spirits, she was good at making things beautiful. She loved cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, trust, you could hear it.



San Diego was always in her heart. She was a true beach girl. She passionately loved and was loved by so many people in her life from family, friends, work, school, and the many places she lived. Rabecca could make friends with anyone, her love was boundless. Rabecca would do anything for anyone, shirt off her back, heart on her sleeve kind of person. She had no care in the world for what she did, it didn't matter, she was herself.



She was very proud of her two baby girls and they were her everything. Rabecca will be missed deeply and forever. She unknowingly touched so many lives. She lived on her terms; you couldn't tell her anything. Life will never be the same without her love and energy. Rest in PEACE, LOVE.



Rabecca is survived by her fiance, daughters, many aunts and uncles, friends, parents, siblings, grandparents, nephew and cousins.



A celebration of life was held by her family at Rosedale Funeral Home of Martinsburg, WV on October 12, 2020.



