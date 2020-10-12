1/1
Rabecca Elizabeth Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rabecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rabecca Elizabeth Gonzalez , 27 Jan 7, 1993 - Oct 4, 2020

"If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing."

Rabecca Elizabeth Gonzalez, 27, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2020. Rabecca was born on January 7, 1993 in San Diego, CA.

From the start, with her big smile, she embodied love- always loving, hugging and wanting to be close to those around her. Growing up, she loved to be surrounded by her siblings, cousins and other family. She loved being wild and free with others around her, listening to music and being fearless in life. She was passionate in family and keeping people in high spirits, she was good at making things beautiful. She loved cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, trust, you could hear it.

San Diego was always in her heart. She was a true beach girl. She passionately loved and was loved by so many people in her life from family, friends, work, school, and the many places she lived. Rabecca could make friends with anyone, her love was boundless. Rabecca would do anything for anyone, shirt off her back, heart on her sleeve kind of person. She had no care in the world for what she did, it didn't matter, she was herself.

She was very proud of her two baby girls and they were her everything. Rabecca will be missed deeply and forever. She unknowingly touched so many lives. She lived on her terms; you couldn't tell her anything. Life will never be the same without her love and energy. Rest in PEACE, LOVE.

Rabecca is survived by her fiance, daughters, many aunts and uncles, friends, parents, siblings, grandparents, nephew and cousins.

A celebration of life was held by her family at Rosedale Funeral Home of Martinsburg, WV on October 12, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosedale Funeral Home
917 Cemetery Road
Martinsburg, WV 25404
3042634922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosedale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved