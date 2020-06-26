Rachel Ault
1987 - 2020
Rachel Michelle (Duncan) Ault, 32, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, WV.

Born on July 1, 1987, in Ranson, WV, she was the daughter of Mark Daniel Duncan and Melinda Lee (James) Duncan. Rachel attended Brunswick High School and continued her education through Frederick Community College. Her love of animals called her to work as a veterinary assistant at CARE Veterinary Center in Frederick, Maryland. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a passion for animals with pitbulls finding a special place in her heart. She will be missed by her K-9 companion, her pitbull Aliya.

In addition to her parents, Mark and Melinda, Rachel is survived by her husband, Michael Allen Ault, Jr.; her daughters, La'Niya and ZayLynn Harris and step-daughter, Alexis Ault; siblings, Emily Lee Harrison and husband Michael and Mark Daniel Duncan Jr. and significant other, Victoria Russell; maternal grandparents, Joan and Edwin Kennan; and paternal grandparents, William Duncan, Betty and Dave Birch; niece and nephews, Trinity and Kaiden Duncan and Makai Harrison and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rodger James; grandmother, Earlene Duncan and great-grandfather, Bernard Reynolds.

The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Brunswick), 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick, MD.

The funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the Maryland Pitbull Rescue.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
