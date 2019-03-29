Rachel Eugenia (Jean) Harrell, 82 of Darnestown, Maryland went to be with our Lord on March 25, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1936 in Washington DC to Rachel (Mee Mee) Ferguson and William C. Ferguson Sr.. She is now united with her soul mate, loving husband of 51 years, Ivon K. Harrell, in Heaven, who predeceased her. Her five daughters survive her, Barbara Plumley (Jim) of Georgia, Kimberly Helmick (Ted) of Frederick, Wendy Amoriell (Mike) of Ijamsville, Judy Harrell of Florida, Bonnie Ridgley of Germantown, and son-in-law Thomas Nicewarner of Monrovia. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Her brother Jack Ferguson (Aileen) of Boyds, sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson of Rockville. She is predeceased in death by her daughter Karen Nicewarner, her grandson Andrew James Tyler and her older brother William (Bill) Ferguson. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd. Laytonsville MD 20882, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow at Upper Seneca Baptist Cemetery, 23401 Davis Mill Road, Germantown, MD. If you wish, plants & flowers are certainly appreciated, although a donation in Rachel's name to Tri-County Baptist Church, 7821 Damascus Road, Gaithersburg, Md., 20882 would be welcomed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019