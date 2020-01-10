Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Inter-Faith Chapel,
3680 S Leisure World Blvd,
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Inter-Faith Chapel
3680 S Leisure World Blvd,
Silver Spring,, MD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery,
13801 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Botkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Botkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Botkin Obituary
Ralph Botkin, age 86, born in Washington DC, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on January 9, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Mary Lou Botkin, the love of his life, who passed away far too young in December, 1985.

Ralph had an early career in typesetting; and then as a realtor for 25+ years until he retired, with what was then called Shannon & Luchs, and is now Weichert Realty.

Ralph's loves were his family, playing tennis and eating crabs. He enjoyed many years playing singles and doubles at various tennis courts and clubs in the Wheaton, Maryland and surrounding areas.

He is survived by his children Patty Miller and husband Randy of Frederick, Maryland; Jim Botkin and wife Teri of Jacksonville, Florida; Rob Botkin and wife Mary of Columbia, Maryland; grandchildren Zach Staeven and wife Traci, Aaron Botkin, Ben Botkin, Alex Botkin, Jordan Bentley, and great grandchild Elliott Staeven.

The family will receive friends from 10-11am on January 14, 2020 at Inter-Faith Chapel, 3680 S Leisure World Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906, followed by a brief service beginning at 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

The family would like to express their profound gratitude to Dad's caregiver, Rebecca, with Frederick's Visiting Angels, who took such great care of him. Also a huge thank you to his Frederick hospice nurse, Rikki, who helped us walk thru the last few months with skill and kindness.

Ralph's son in law, Pastor Randy Miller, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made , to help eradicate the type of cancer Mary Lou died from .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -