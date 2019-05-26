Ralph Dewer "Blizz" Fitzgerald III, age 72 of Mt. Airy, passed away at 8:41pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Martinsburg Veterans Hospital in Martinsburg, WV. Born February 20, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Ralph Dewer Fitzgerald Jr., and the late Beverly Dean. He was the husband of 52 years to Marge Fitzgerald of Mt. Airy.



Ralph was a 1965 graduate of Loyola High School. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam where he earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Upon returning from Vietnam, he completed his Bachelors degree at Loyola College in Balitmore, MD. He had served as a chaplain with the Mt. Airy VFW. He enjoyed both local and national stock car racing and competed in the local mini stock circuit in the 1970's He also enjoyed coaching local youth baseball and football.



Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Dave Fitzgerald and his wife Patricia of York, PA, and Steven Fitzgerald of New Market, Md; brothers Royce Fitzgerald and his significant other Nancy Worthley of Pasadena, MD, Barry Fitzgerald and his wife Debbie of Sykesville, MD and Brian Fitzgerald and his wife Mary Jo of Westminster, MD; sister Beverly Anne Fleming and her husband Les "Spider" of Chincoteague Island, VA; and grandchildren Jordan, Connor, Shae, and Trent Fitzgerald.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O.Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.