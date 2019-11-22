Home

Mr. Ralph Jennings Dick, 84, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce Dick, who passed on Feb. 18, 2016.

Born in West Virginia, Ralph was the son of the late Estel Dick and Jessie Fox. He worked in construction for many years, and retired from the Frederick County Board of Education. Ralph was all about his family, but also enjoyed hunting & fishing and keeping up on his yardwork. Mr. Dick is survived by his son, Chuck Dick; daughter, Lissa Payne & husband Richard; son, Timmy Dick & wife Shirley; daughter, Libby Moser & husband Merle; daughter Tracey Eckenrode & husband Bill; son, Danny Dick; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Mont Dean Dick and his son-in-law, Quentin Simeone.

Services will be held privately. Donations in Mr. Dick's memory may be made to Kline Hospice House, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
