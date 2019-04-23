|
|
Ralph E. Whipp, 82 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at his home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born on October 10, 1936 in Frederick County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Maurice & Helen (Hubbard) Whipp. Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard. He was employed for a number of years with Hempt Brothers Construction Co. and The Gettysburg Hospital Maintenance Department. Ralph was a member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club. Survivors include his daughter, Tammie E. Sites of Rouzerville, PA 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, a brother, Bernard Whipp of Oklahoma, his fiance, Pearl M. Parker and her family, daughter Clara Parker, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 siblings. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, 616 Main Street, Woodsboro, MD with Pastor David Roberts, Sr. officiating. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019