|
|
Ralph Roland Hiltner, age 78 of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his residence. Born on August 9, 1940 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert and Blanche (nee King) Hiltner.
Mr. Hiltner is survived by his 3 siblings; Shirley Smith of Hagerstown, Sherry Racey of Frederick and Walter Hiltner of Frederick. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his twin brother Roland R. Hiltner and sister Rosemary Morgan.
Friends will be received on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1 PM. The interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Please visit Mr. Hiltner's online memorial by going to www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019