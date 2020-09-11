During the early morning hours of September 4, 2020 Ralph S. Fulk 86 slipped peacefully away in his sleep.



Ralph was born in Germantown, Md. where he spent the first few years of his life. The family later moved to the old home place in Fulks Run, VA. As a young adult Ralph moved back to Maryland where he met his future wife Yvonne on New Year's Eve 1954 on a blind date. They married in October 1955, raised 3 children and celebrated 53 years together until she passed away in 2008.



Ralph worked in the HVAC business for several years before joining Trans-Tech, Inc. where he remained for 43 years until his retirement. His work ethic was superior and he always strived for perfection. During those years Ralph made many friends. He is remembered by his coworkers with great fondness and respect. Ralph never said an unkind word about anyone in his personal or professional life.



Ralph leaves behind a loving family



Brother Rodney Fulk, Son Ronnie Fulk (Jeanne), Daughter Connie Fulk



Grandchildren Heather Reid (Jeff), Ron Fulk, Jr. (Hydie), Crystal Brockey (Tony), Gary Grimmer (Noni),Kyle Grimmer, Kerry King (Noah), Melanie Grimmer, Tracey Cannon(Dave), Danny Deavers(Tara)



Great Grandchildren Kele Logan, Hayden Tice , Kaitlyn Reid, Dominic Fulk, Jacob Jamison, Natalie Jamison, Michael Brockey, Evelyn Grimmer, Isabel Grimmer, Owen King, Max Cannon, Matty Cannon, Delilah Deavers, Daisy Deavers



Ralph was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Turner, son Ralph F. Fulk, infant son Randy W. Fulk , and infant Great Grand Daughter Kensie E. Brockey



Ralph also leaves behind a large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews



The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care Ralph received at Edenton Assisted Living in Frederick, MD. For the kindness and compassion shown to both Ralph and his family we are forever grateful.



Due to the Covid pandemic the family will plan a memorial service at a later date.



