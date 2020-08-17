Mr. Ralph Sherman Strouth, Sr., of Colonial Beach, Virginia, died on Saturday, August 15th surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Louise Marie.Ralph was born on March 26, 1941 to the late James Bradley Strouth and Kathelene Perkins Boyd in Swords Creek, Virginia. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His love of gardening and the outdoors will be carried on. He was always ready for a family barbeque with good food, music and fun.Mr. Strouth is survived by three sons, Ralph, Jr., Steve and wife Mary, and Billy and wife Stacey; one daughter, Sharon and husband Tony Perrigan; eight grandchildren, Trevor, Jordan, Christina, Marcus, Kimberly, Michael, Natalie and Rebecca, and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Gracie. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is also survived by is brother James Strouth and numerous other siblings, relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 6 - 9 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome. Funeral services will be private.