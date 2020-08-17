1/
Ralph Strouth Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Ralph Sherman Strouth, Sr., of Colonial Beach, Virginia, died on Saturday, August 15th surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Louise Marie.

Ralph was born on March 26, 1941 to the late James Bradley Strouth and Kathelene Perkins Boyd in Swords Creek, Virginia. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His love of gardening and the outdoors will be carried on. He was always ready for a family barbeque with good food, music and fun.

Mr. Strouth is survived by three sons, Ralph, Jr., Steve and wife Mary, and Billy and wife Stacey; one daughter, Sharon and husband Tony Perrigan; eight grandchildren, Trevor, Jordan, Christina, Marcus, Kimberly, Michael, Natalie and Rebecca, and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Gracie. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is also survived by is brother James Strouth and numerous other siblings, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 6 - 9 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome. Funeral services will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Services Resthaven Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 17, 2020
Whenever I see a golf course or a rose bush, especially yellow roses, I will think of Uncle Ralph. He taught me how to mow a green, fix a pipe and stake up a tree after it was run over. The life lessons I learned working for this amazing man were many and I treasure each and every one of them. Rest peacefully, Uncle Ralph, give Aunt Reetz a kiss for me and say hi to Daddy too. I will miss you and love you always. We will meet again in His kingdom, with love and joy. I love you.
Melody C Stone-Wald
Family
August 17, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melody Stone-Wald
August 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers to the entire family. I will always remember the good times at the "golf course".
Karen Stackhouse
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved