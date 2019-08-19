|
|
Ralph Monroe Thomas, Jr., 83, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carol Ann Thomas for 65 years.
Born on January 24, 1936, in MD, he was the son of Ralph Monroe and Lois Virginia (Compher) Thomas.
Ralph started out farming. He then worked at Pepco (25 + years) and Buckingham Choice.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Dale Thomas (Barbara), Cheryl Rippeon (Kenny), Daryl Thomas ( Kate) and Connie Colliflower (Joe); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, one brother Jon Thomas (Jan) and brother in law Ned Kefauver.
He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Koontz (Bill), Mary Grace Baker (Jim), Jeanne Main (Gordon) and Diane Kefauver.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Ralph 's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Fred), 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD. Pastor Stephen Ricketts will officiate.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Linganore United Methodist Church, 8921 Clemsonville Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019