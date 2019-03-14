The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Harmony church of the Brethren
3924 Brethren Church Rd.
Myersville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Harmony church of the Brethren
3924 Brethren Church Rd.
Myersville, MD
View Map
Resources
Ralph Wiles
1936 - 2019
Ralph Wiles Obituary
Ralph Franklin Wiles, 82, Frederick, died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Born on Ballenger Creek Pike on May 8, 1936 he was a son of the late Roger B. and Dora Ramsburg Wiles.

He was employed for twenty-two years as a paint foreman with Floyd M. Lawrence in Herndon, VA until his retirement and was an US Army veteran having served from 1956-1958. He was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles for forty-six years, Frederick AMVETS Post #2, Frederick, Life member of of the DAV, and AARP.

He loved gardening and tending to his flowers.

He is survived by one sister Dora Jean Schildknecht of Hagerstown and one brother Clyde Wiles of Frederick.

He was predeceased by siblings Mary Burns, Clantha Sheffer, Betty Summers, Grace Page, Paul Wiles, Roger Wiles.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM on Monday March 18 from the Harmony church of the Brethren,3924 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service on Monday. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Church of the Brethren.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
