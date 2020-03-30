|
Randall (Randy) Burdg Williams 77, of Luray, VA died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 17, 2020. Randy lived a rich and rewarding life of teaching and helping others to achieve their goals. His death followed a slow decline into dementia and his graceful acceptance of the pain and disappointment it caused.
Randy was born in Richmond, VA. His parents, Kenneth Burdg Williams and Jean Hawley Williams raised him and his sister Margaret in Bethesda, Maryland where he graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1960. In 1964 he graduated from Earlham College in Richmond Indiana as President of his senior class. At Earlham he met his wife and partner of 51+ years, Frances (Francy) Swan.
Randy and Francy raised their two children, Alan Burdg and Nancy Elizabeth in Frederick, Maryland where they were involved in numerous community building activities. Ever curious about the wonders of nature and accomplishments of humanity, Randy loved to draw attention to the full moon and was thrilled to watch the moon landing in 1969 while awaiting the birth of his son.
The arrival of 3 grandchildren: Sophia, Adam and Sara; brought much happiness, silliness, and love into his life. His happiest days were spent with children, grandchildren and extended family and friends on birthdays, holidays and vacations by the sea on both coasts.
To the end of his days, Randy's eye was on greening the earth. Recycling and advocating for solar power were top of his to-do list. An A+ blood type, Randy was a regular Red Cross blood donor. He also loved trains and enjoyed living close beside the railroad tracks in Lime Kiln, MD, for 44 years.
Randy was an advocate of care for the earth and its people. He eagerly involved others in his many projects. He was a family man, teacher, carpenter, property manager and an energy efficient home builder. His ready smile always accompanied an offer to help fix or make things better for someone.
In lieu of donations, the family welcomes photos of trees planted in Randy's memory. A memorial gathering will occur at a future time.
