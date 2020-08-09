Randall Griffith

Mr. Randall Scot "Randy" Griffith, 61, of Frederick, went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Bonnie Griffith, his wife of 10 years.Born February 26, 1959 in Hagerstown, MD, Randy was the son of Margaret King of Shepherdstown, WV and the late Earl Lee Griffith, Sr. He graduated from Boonsboro High School, Class of 1977, and served as a volunteer with the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Co., the Sharpsburg Area Rescue Co., the Boonsboro Fire Co. and Community Rescue Service in Hagerstown. In 1982, Randy earned his certification as a professional firefighter and arson investigator in California. A longtime member of International Association of Fire Fighters-1977 LP, Mr. Griffith served 25 years in professional fire service, retiring as Fire Prevention Officer of Livermore/Pleasanton Fire Department in Livermore, CA.Randy loved God and his country, his family, church and community. For many years Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends. In more recent years he and his wife Bonnie spent winters and vacations at their second home in Port Orange, Florida.In addition to his loving wife, Bonnie, and his mother, Margaret, Mr. Griffith is survived by his stepfather, James King of Shepherdstown; his sister, Pamela Dillard & husband Brent of Mill Valley, WV; brothers, Earl Griffith II & wife Brenda and Oley Griffith & wife Sheri, all of Boonsboro; daughter, Brandy Neil & husband Josh of Hagerstown; son, Randall S. Griffith of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Tamara Griffith of Davidson, NC; stepson Ben Cooper & wife Kelli of Charles Town, WV; father-in-law, Randolph Davis; grandchildren, Evan Davidson, Ember Custer, Brayden Cooper and Bristol Cooper; nieces and nephews, Andrew Griffith, Alison Griffith, McCall Griffith, Braxton Griffith, Michelle Peirson, David Anthony Rhodes, Nathan Rhodes, Katie Flook, Brittany Semkiw, and Amanda Davis; and special friends Randy Bohannon, Joyce and Cephus Thomas, Matt and Laura Staley, Linda Owens, and Tim Simpkins.In addition to his father, Earl Griffith, Sr., Mr. Griffith was preceded in death by his sister, Gina Rhodes, and his brother, Mark Evan Griffith.Special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who have cared for Randy over the years. Thank you to Hospice of Frederick, Nurses Michelle P. and Jackie and Aide April. Very special thank you to Dr. Ashwal and his staff for their kindness and compassion throughout the many years.Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12th at Calvary Assembly of God, 8234 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville, MD 21793, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Frederick County. Pallbearers will be Oley Griffith, Earl Griffith II, Randall Griffith, Braxton Griffith, Andrew Griffith, Ben Cooper, and Randy Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA.