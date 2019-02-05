Randy Eugene Bream, 59 of Falling Waters, West Virginia, passed away February 4, 2019 at his home.



Born January 3, 1960 in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of John and Doris Bream of Hagerstown.



Randy owned and operated R.E. Bream Trucking. He enjoyed skiing, cooking, and gardening. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, and "Pap-Pap" and will be sadly missed by his family.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Elizabeth Bream; his children: Kelly and her husband, Travis, Joey and his wife, Teresa, and Jenny; grandchildren: Emmett and Hope; sister, Renee Mann and her husband, James; nephews: Brian Mann, Thomas Mann and his wife, Megan, and Michael Mann; great-nieces: Piper and June Mann; great-nephews: Brody and Bo Mann; many cousins; and his faithful dog, Max.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. Harry Harshman of Middletown, Maryland, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bream of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; and grandson, Evan Kable.



Friends will be received on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Independent Bible Church, Martinsburg, West Virginia, from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11am. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Memory Gardens, Kearneysville, West Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Independent Bible Church, Martinsburg, West Virginia.



Condolences may be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019