Mr. Ray Gary Delphey Jr., 87, of Frederick, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. He was the husband of the late Martha "Marty" Delphey, who preceded him in death in 2015.



Born February 10, 1932 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Ray Delphey Sr. and Margaret Delphey.



Ray married Marty on June 16, 1956. He served in the US AirForce for eight years. He retired from commercial banking with Riggs National Bank.



Ray is survived by his daughter, Laura Acuna (Patrick), son, Ray Delphey III (Christina), grandchildren, Patrick Acuna Jr. (fiance Angela Laurienzo), J. Grant Acuna, Matthew Acuna, Ray Delphey IV, Stefanie Goggins (Kyle), and great-grandchildren, Addison Goggins, Dylan Goggins, Easton Delphey and Beckett Delphey.



The family will receive friends from 10AM to 11AM, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A memorial service will follow at 11:00AM at the church. Rev. Douglas Jones will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019