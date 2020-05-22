Born, August 10, 1926, in Washington, DC, he was the son of Ray C. and Frieda Pratt.After Mr. Pratt's graduation from Coolidge High School. he attended Merchant Marine Academy in NY and spent 3 years as a Merchant Seaman during WWII. Following his tour of duty, he attended GWU and received a degree in mechanical engineering.Mr. Pratt was employed as a mechanical engineer for 30 years in the Construction Division of MCPS. He retired in 1985 and lived for several years on the Outer Banks of NC where he enjoyed playing golf as well as being active in his community and church.Mr. Pratt was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church where he was involved in a number of ministries.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three loving children; Debbie Mantel, of Cocoa Beach, FL; Linda Horwath, (David) of Centralia, WA; David Pratt, of Gaithersburg, MD, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Services will be held at a time to be determined at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church Street, Frederick, MD. Interment in the Columbarium will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be mad to All Saints' Episcopal Church.