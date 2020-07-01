Ray Thomas Zerby, age 92, died on Thursday, June 25 at Frederick Health Hospice, MD. He was born on October 27, 1927, to Andrew and Annie Zerby in Barry Township, near Ashland, PA.



After graduating from Hegins Township High School in 1945, he served in the U.S. Army at Indiantown Gap, PA, and Fort Meade, MD. He married his high school sweetheart, Leona Ludwig, in 1948. Ray received a BS from Penn State in 1949, and an MS from St. Josephs College in Philadelphia in 1963. Following a 25-year career with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Ray retired to his Urbana Orchard in Maryland that he operated for many years with his wife, his later years occupied with family genealogical pursuits.



He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Leona Zerby, two sons, Chris Zerby and Barry Zerby, and two grandchildren, Rebecca Zerby and Andrew Zerby.



Ray was an active member of Living Grace Lutheran Church, the Masons, and the American Legion, and a resident of Urbana, MD, for more than 40 years.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



