Ray A. 'Tom' Thompson, III, 46, of York, Pennsylvania, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in York, PA. Born on May 22, 1972, in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of Ray Ashford Thompson and Vicki A (Evans) Tristani.



Ray attended Linganore High School and worked for many years in the restaurant industry at Glory Days and Outback Steakhouse. He was an avid golfer and a motorcyclist. Ray was a fan of the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Parker Ashlyn Thompson and her mother Nicole Hutchison, step-father Mario Tristani, step-sisters Carole LaRochelle, Dawn Baldwin and a step-brother, Mario Tristani, Jr. as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 8:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions are strongly suggested to Wells House, Inc., 124 E. Baltimore Street, Hagerstown, MD, 21740.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019