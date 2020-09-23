1/1
Ray Toms
1934 - 2020
Ray Toms, 85, of Sabillasville, MD died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on September 23, 2020.

Born on December 6, 1934 in Foxville, MD, he was the son of the late Glenn. E. and Maude Toms, and the husband of Betty Hahn Toms.

Ray graduated from Emmitsburg High School, class of 1953. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He began working for the State of Maryland, Department of Natural Resource Police, where he eventually attained rank of Captain and Commander of the Western and Central Regions until his retirement.

In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by daughters, Pamela Toms of Sabillasville, MD, Gwen Myers (Rick) of Fairfield, PA, and Teresa Gillespie (Frankie) of Murphy, NC; son, Mark (Shelly) Toms of Sabillasville, MD; brothers, Gene Toms of Thurmont, MD, Glenn Toms, Jr. of Emmitsburg, MD; sister, Arlene Helms of Littlestown, PA; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Lee, Berlene, and Richard Toms; sister, Caroline Grove; and son-in-law, Bryan Bittner.

Due to COVID restrictions, interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospital.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Frederick Health Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
