Raymond Arthur LaRue, Sr., born May 9, 1938 in Coupon, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita Marchionni LaRue and father, Charles LaRue. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda LaRue of Mt. Airy, Maryland; children, Karen LaRue Moscatelli; Charles Franklin LaRue; Cheryl Rita Brown (husband William H. Brown, II); Raymond Arthur LaRue, Jr.; Dale Aaron LaRue (wife Cathy Lynn LaRue); sisters, Carol Bell (husband Frank Bell) and Arlene Eyer (deceased husband Gene Eyer). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Raymond was a member of the Knights of Columbus through St. Michael's Church in Poplar Springs, Maryland. He retired as an Operations Supervisor from AT&T at the age of 52. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, playing poker and spending time with family and friends.
The family will receive friends and family at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771 on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771. Interment will immediately follow at St. Michael's Catholic Church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com.
