Raymond Aloysious "Ray" Brengs, Jr. age 76, of Lewes, Delaware and formerly of New Market, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born July 16, 1943 in Bronx, New York, son of the late Raymond A. Brengs, Sr. and Grace T. (nee Bolster).
Ray was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from Manhattan College and a Master's degree from George Washington University. Ray was retired from government service as an engineer for the Department of the Navy. Ray was a Friend of Bill for 36 years. He loved his family, friends, traveling and fishing.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth "Beth" Brengs (nee Calter); his children: Steven Ramsey of Longmont, CO, Renee Bowers of Ellicott City, MD, and Rachel Davis of Frederick, MD; his grandchildren: Brennan and Skyler Ramsey and Alexander and Joseph Bowers; his sister, Katherine (Brengs) Nagle, (Richard J.) of Truro, MA; his nieces and nephew: Kathleen Nagle of Wellfleet MA, Richard L. Nagle (Heather) of Ashburn, VA, and Kelly Ann (Nagle) Zaik, (Edward) of Ghent, NY. Ray was also loved by many great nieces, great nephews and extended family members.
A Celebration of Ray's Life will be held at 3:00 PM on August 24, 2019 at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM.
A future service will be held in Frederick, Maryland, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Ray's memory to the American Leukemia Foundation.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019