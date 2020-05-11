Raymond Eugene "Gene" Hahn, 69, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown. Gene was born in Brunswick, MD on October 14, 1950 to the late John Hamilton "Ham" Hahn and Blanche Virginia Frye Hahn. Gene was a 1968 graduate of Brunswick High School.



Gene is survived by two sisters, Dotti J. Hahn Smith and husband Denny of Hedgesville, WV, and Bonnie S. Hahn Winsett of Bryantown, MD, and one brother, John D. Hahn of Charles Town, WV. He is also survived by one niece, Mechelle D. Smith and her children Maya and Ryan Kegley of Hedgesville, four nephews, Dennis Smith and wife Jamie and their children D.J. and Ryder, of Harpers Ferry, WV, Chad Smith and his son, Hunter, of Hedgesville, Jake Smith and girlfriend Michelle Hall,of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Gary Winsett and wife Rachel and their son James of Bryantown. Gene is also survived by two aunts, Lillie Frye Kelley of Lucketts, VA, and Doris Hahn Ahalt of Brunswick.



Gene was predeceased by two brothers, John H. Hahn, Jr. and Dale E. Hahn, a nephew, Jeffrey F. Winsett, and a brother-in-law, Art Winsett.



Per Gene's wishes, he was cremated and no services will be held.



