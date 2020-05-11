Raymond Eugene "Gene" Hahn
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Eugene "Gene" Hahn, 69, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown. Gene was born in Brunswick, MD on October 14, 1950 to the late John Hamilton "Ham" Hahn and Blanche Virginia Frye Hahn. Gene was a 1968 graduate of Brunswick High School.

Gene is survived by two sisters, Dotti J. Hahn Smith and husband Denny of Hedgesville, WV, and Bonnie S. Hahn Winsett of Bryantown, MD, and one brother, John D. Hahn of Charles Town, WV. He is also survived by one niece, Mechelle D. Smith and her children Maya and Ryan Kegley of Hedgesville, four nephews, Dennis Smith and wife Jamie and their children D.J. and Ryder, of Harpers Ferry, WV, Chad Smith and his son, Hunter, of Hedgesville, Jake Smith and girlfriend Michelle Hall,of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Gary Winsett and wife Rachel and their son James of Bryantown. Gene is also survived by two aunts, Lillie Frye Kelley of Lucketts, VA, and Doris Hahn Ahalt of Brunswick.

Gene was predeceased by two brothers, John H. Hahn, Jr. and Dale E. Hahn, a nephew, Jeffrey F. Winsett, and a brother-in-law, Art Winsett.

Per Gene's wishes, he was cremated and no services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved