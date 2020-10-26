Raymond "Rick" Floyd Sutherland, 70, of Haymarket, VA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. Rick was a pillar of kindness and community service in a world where those values grow scarce. Rick devoted his life to serving our nation through service in the Navy during the Vietnam war and then continued in the army as a patriot, Rick's oath of enlistment never truly expired. He continued to serve on the homefront through veterans outreach programs such as Rolling Thunder and helping many veterans with PTSD.
Rick's compassion often shined due to his uncanny ability to reach people in a wonderful and supportive role. This also shined through his parenting of his three daughters whom he loved beyond words. Rick is survived by his wife Pat Wolcott, his mother Dorothy Magers, his daughters Shannon Sutherland Roberts, Marana Butts, Katie Sutherland, his stepdaughters Christy Maganelli and Casey Bemiller, 6 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren his brother Steve Sutherland and step brother Bill Magers Jr. and many additional family members . Rick was predeceased by his beloved grandson DeVon Biggers and his father Raymond Sutherland and stepfather Bill Magers.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 on Friday October 30, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossuntown Pike, Frederick, MD.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a. m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home.
Interment to follow at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gary Sinese Foundation to help veterans and first responders and their families and those in need.
