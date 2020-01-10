Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
Visitation
Following Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
Raymond Franklin Hiltner


1932 - 2020
Raymond Franklin Hiltner Obituary
Mr. Raymond Franklin Hiltner, 87, of Frederick died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was the loving husband of Doris Hiltner.

Born November 6, 1932 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Roy M. and Lillian V. Hiltner.

Raymond was a veteran of the United States Army. In younger years, he enjoyed baseball, camping and spending time with his family. He formerly worked at NIH and Ft. Detrick, prior to his retirement.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Outer Banks. He was an active member of Connection Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dawn and husband, Ed Kitler; Todd and fiancee, Judy Kookaby; and Karen and husband, Mike Daw; four grandchildren, Alexander Fuste', Owen Fuste', Erin Hiltner, and Bryce Daw; one great-grandchild, Iris; and many extended family members.

He was predeceased by his brothers, William J. Hiltner, and his twin, Roy E. Hiltner.

A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with the family to receive friends immediately following services.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
