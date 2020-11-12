1/1
Raymond Frye
Raymond William Frye, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband to Melinda "Mindy" Frye. Born on January 28, 1941, in Frederick, he was the son of Raymond Nelson Frye and Myra Eleanor (Tobery) Frye.

Raymond was a superintendent in the construction industry for 35+ years. He loved to cook and tried to keep his recipes a secret. He was very smart when it came to repairing things. His clever use of duct tape would amaze anyone. He was the definition of a perfectionist.

Raymond was a loving husband, father, brother, honey, Pop Pop, Poppy and friend. He was always the "Big Guy" to his son-in-law, David "Davey" Wetzel, with whom he shared a very special bond.

In addition to his wife Mindy, he is survived by his children: Dawn Archibald (Michael), Mike Frye (Angie), Craig Frye (Heylin), Kevin Frye, Christina Wetzel (David) and Tammy Kefauver; grandchildren: Joel Archibald, Jessica "JR" Archibald-Milin (Anthony), Kylie Archibald, Ryan Cook (girlfriend Brittany Sexton), Nicholas Rodgers, Natasha Graham (Barry) and Katrina Wetzel (boyfriend Jim Skelton); great-grandchildren: Wesley Cook and Xander Graham. He is also survived by a sister, Rebecca Burgee as well as a niece Myra Bacon and her two children Jenna and Heather, and a great-nephew, Timmy Lenhart. Raymond will be especially missed by his best friend, Daryl Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Nelson Frye, II and a niece, Paula Lenhart.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 16 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be: David Wetzel, Mike Frye, Craig Frye, Kevin Frye, Joel Archibald, Ryan Cook, Nicholas Rodgers and Daryl Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
