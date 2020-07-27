1/
Raymond Green
1936 - 2020
Raymond L. Green, 83, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital.

Born on September 3, 1936 in Sabillasville area, he was the son of the late Fred Green and Helen (Forrest) Green.

Raymond was survived by his wife, Dorothy (Musser) Green and two children, Sharon (Green) Shry of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Terry Green of Gettysburg, PA. He is also survived by two grandsons, Ryan Green of Gettysburg, PA and Thomas Shry of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; and two sisters, Jenny Kinley of Waynesboro, PA and Annie Toms of Thurmont, MD.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Wagaman of Sabillasville, MD and Ruby Ditch of Waynesboro, PA.

There will be no memorial services.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Place, 331 South Seton Avenue, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
