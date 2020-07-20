Raymond Asa Hepner, Sr., age 88, of Mount Airy, Maryland went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. He died peacefully at his Mount Airy home surrounded by loving family members.In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, Alberta Hepner, Mr. Hepner is survived by children Sherry Witmer and husband Kevin of New Market, Raymond Hepner Jr. and wife Deborah of Damascus and Michael Hepner and wife Inci of Odenton.He is also survived by grandchildren Kimberly Leitch and husband Brooks, Thomas Hepner, Ryan Pack-Witmer and wife Samantha, Stephanie Hepner, Megan Hepner Medina and husband Nick, Matthew Witmer, Christopher Hepner and Kenneth Hepner, as well as great grandchildren Nathan, Camden, Aiden, Ember, Brantley, Asa and Madeline and sister Nancy Marino and husband Bob.Raymond was born on July 14, 1932 to Asa and Adda Hepner of Seward, PA. During his early years, Raymond was a local Johnstown Pennsylvania baseball star and was briefly in the Washington Senators minor leagues before military service beckoned him.Raymond enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 and served honorably until his retirement in 1973 as a Crypotologic Senior Chief Technician. Raymond served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was a decorated veteran. Upon retiring from the Navy, he then worked as the Production Manager of McCormick Paints in Rockville and Hyattstown until his retirement in 1996.He was a member of Tri-County Baptist Church, the American Legion and VFW.Since retiring, Raymond has been active in all of his children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's lives. He was a fan of all sports but most avidly golf.Given the current Covid-19 environment and out of respect for everyone's health and wellbeing, a private family funeral service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 23 at 11 AM followed immediately thereafter by a Navy Color Guard burial.