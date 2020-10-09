Raymond Kennan Reeder , 49 Feb 5, 1971 - Oct 6, 2020 Raymond Kennan Reeder, 49, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Meritus Medical Center.
Born Friday, February 5, 1971 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Bobbie Jean Cooke and stepfather Gary Wayne Thompson.
He was employed with S&S Tire in Frederick,MD and later with R.B. Stine Inc. in Woodsboro, MD.He enjoyed drag racing at Mason-Dixon and 75-80 drag strips. Raymond enjoyed going to bible study with his racing friends especially Nelson Grimes. He enjoyed spending time at Right Away Powder Coating with his brother from another mother Jason Smith. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his fur babies but truly loved his snuggle time with his daughter Cheyenne.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Snook; daughter, Cheyenne Viola Reeder of Hagerstown, MD and her special friend, Wyatt Nicol; father & mother in law, Bill & Arcia Snook of New Market, MD; brother- in -law, Ronnie Snook and wife Amy of Fisherville, VA; sister, Deborah Snoots of Hagerstown, MD; two brothers, Dwayne Reeder and wife Lori of Middletown, MD, Kevin Reeder of Hebron, MD; half brother, Brian Kennan and numerous aunts,uncles, nieces and nephews; second dad; Kenny Hood and special friends; Tommy and Joe Connolly
He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Dorothy Reeder
Due to the circumstances of COVID 19 services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made for the benefit of Cheyenne C/O Teresa Snook 11217 Lakeside Drive No. 139, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com