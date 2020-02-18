|
|
Mr. Raymond Earl Kidwell, 75, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Somerford House in Frederick. He was the husband of the late Joann Elizabeth Bonney Kidwell. Born on January 12, 1945 in Washington, DC, he was a son of the late Francis N. and Virginia Jowers Kidwell.
Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was retired from the Bureau of Printing and Engraving. He was a member of the masons as a master mason. He loved classic cars.
Surviving is his son, Alex Kidwell and husband, Chris Clemmens, of Frederick and his sister, Frances D. Kidwell, of Herdon, VA.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701.(301-694-8300) (www.fchs.org/mobile/site/donate.html) Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020