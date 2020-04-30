|
|
Raymond "Mac" Brian McKinnon, 78, Middletown, passed over the running trail on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy following a brief illness unrelated to COVID-19. He was the husband of Linda McKinnon, his wife of forty-three years.
Born in Bicknell, Indiana on December 8, 1941 he was a son of the late Ray and Elouise McKinnon. He retired from the US Navy after twenty-three years as a Master Chief Petty Officer. After his military career he worked at Vitro in Rockville and subsequently BAE until he retired after twenty-two years and nine months.
He was a member of the Steeplechaser's Running Club in Frederick, loved his granddaughters and walking his dogs.
Surviving, in addition to his wife are his sons James, his wife Dawn and their two children Ryleigh and Kendra of Smithsburg and his son Chad, his girlfriend Marie of Manchester, MD and their two children Jade of Clear Spring and Jordan of Mt. Airy.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy or Middletown United Methodist Church.
Online guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020