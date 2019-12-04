|
Raymond Benford Rankin, 96, passed away on December 3, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick. He was the son of the late Alexander Rankin and Clara Grace Probst Rankin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jane Ross Rankin, who died in 2005. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Rankin (Mary Ann); grandson, Christopher Rankin (Libby) and granddaughter, Jenna Rankin. He was GDaddy (given that name by his great-granddaughters) to great-granddaughters: Paige, Sydney and Callie Rankin. He is also survived by one brother, Richard Rankin as well as two nephews.
He was born in Edgewood, PA and after high school graduation in 1941, he moved with his family to Washington, DC. When he arrived in DC, he landed a job working for the National Geographic Society, where he retired 50 years later. In 1942, he was drafted in the US Army and after basic training was sent to the Hawaiian Islands to the 225th Field Artillery Battalion. His combat missions were in the Marshall Islands, Philippine Islands, Ryukyu Islands and Okinawa. He was in the service for 4 years and awarded 10 medals with 5 Bronze Stars. Upon returning to the States, he was married to his high school sweetheart on October 16, 1946 in Wilkinsburg, PA, settled back in Washington, DC and returned to work for National Geographic Society. After living in his Rockville, MD home for 50 years, he moved into a Willow Ponds home on the Independent Living side of Homewood in May 2014. He was very active in his outside organizations and was driving himself (very efficiently) up until a year ago. We can all only hope that our mind and memory stay as clear and accurate to the end as his did.
He was a 70 year member of Naval Lodge 4, F.A.A.M. in Washington, DC and was also a 70 year member of the Universal Craftsman Council of Engineers, Columbia 22 and became Worthy Chief of the Council in 1962 and later went into the Grand Line and became the Grand Worthy Chief in 1992-1993. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, a 32nd Degree Mason, member of the Almas Temple Shriners, member of the Royal Order of Scotland and member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Kensington Chapter 39. His wife was very active in the Eastern Star and thereby was named Worthy Grand Patron. He served on numerous committees with the Eastern Star and is the only Past Grand in the state of Maryland who served a period of fifteen years as a General Chapter Committee member.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A private burial will be held for family at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood.
