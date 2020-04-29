|
Raymond L. Scott, 84 of Frederick, MD, went to be with the Lord on Sat., April 25, 2020 at his home. Affectionately known as "Scotty" to everyone who knew him, he was born on July 21, 1935 in Petersville, MD, to Carrie Evelyn and Raymond Ellis "Jake" Scott. He was one of five children who were raised by their loving aunts after their mother's untimely death.
Scotty attended Lincoln High School in Frederick and graduated in 1953. At that time, it was a bus ride into the city from the country to attend school. He owned his own car so that allowed him to work various jobs, including at Frederick Iron and Steel and Kemps Clothing Store on the square corner in downtown Frederick. During that time, he started to date Ula Gray. They married and relocated to Frederick. Soon after, they started their family. Scotty started working with George Ambush in the latter part of 1950s. He and Mr. George were a team driving two food buses to various locations. By 1961, he and Mr. Ambush parted ways and Scotty started his own business. Scotty's brown bus was born. During the following years, Scotty traveled to various locations to accommodate workers at the factories. Years later he also became a school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools. So, it was not unusual to see two buses in the area of his home. He had a brown one in the driveway and a yellow bus across the street.
Scotty's day usually started early at 5:30 a.m. and sometimes ran as late as 11:30 p.m. His initial stops for the bus included West All Saints on weekends and Weis Markets parking lot on Jefferson street. Scotty was always a restauranteur, no matter where the location. He had a physical restaurant location with seating on West All Saints, a walk-in spot on East Church Street and, of course, the bus. The bus locations have varied from Jefferson St. to Scholls Lane. Whether you recall the location or not, his presence will always leave a memory. Most people can remember him or he and Chip on the bus. Many people simply stopped by the house just to sit on the front porch and chat or pick up a pint or two of sauce. Even when he was home, he was busy at work. You could call in your order or stand and wait in line for your order; but one thing was always clear: "Cheap food is not good and Good food is not cheap."
Scotty is survived by his: aunt, Nettie Louise "Tinker" Morris (Robert F.); sister, Catherine Davis (Reginald); children, Raynard P. Scott, Eunice V Barriner, Raymond L. "Chip" Scott, Jr. (Carla), Deena Jenerette-Green (Jeffrey), Rayel L. Stanton (Michael), and Ramont E. Scott; 11 grandchildren, Qiana, Brandon and Brentin Barriner, Chloe Scott, Tre'mon and Kaia Jenerette, Whitney and Chauntell Stanton, MiKayla Bolden, and Ramont Jr. and Jada Scott; 12 great grandchildren; former wife, Ula Gray Scott; and all of his loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and community members.
Scotty was preceded in death by both parents, three siblings and their spouses. He will reunite with Patricia and Donald Bowins, Elsie and David "Sam" Weedon, and Charles "Tunner" and Shirley Ann Scott. He will also find comfort in Heaven when he is reunited with life partner, Joy Clarice Brown.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private but virtual viewing is available at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
