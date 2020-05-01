Raymond A. Thomas (Ray) unexpectedly went to the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Falling Waters, WV.
He is survived by his mother Cathy Taliaferro and his stepfather Paul Taliaferro of Falling Waters. One brother Rick Thomas of Philipsburg, MT and his little doggie "Sammy"; two uncles Joseph Lamberger of Falling Waters and Albert Lamberger of Hedgesville, WV, many cousins and friends. He was loved by all and will be missed by all.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020.