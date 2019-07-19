Home

Reba M. Connelly, 92, 2305 Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, PA died Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.

She was born in West Virginia the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence Bradley Hottinger. Her husband, Aubrey L. Connelly died in 1993.

Reba was a devoted mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Connelly is survived by a daughter, Helen M. DeFriece and her husband Harold of Gettysburg, PA, a son, Ronald L. Connelly of Germantown, MD, four grandchildren; Steve, Mike, Tracey, Dawn, seven great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM followed by a graveside service at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Darnestown MD, at 1:00 PM. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 19 to July 21, 2019
